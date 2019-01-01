Indonesia encounter tougher than Thailand clash according to Gan

Malaysia midfielder Brendan Gan was booked against Indonesia, which will see him suspended for their match against UAE next March.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia midfielder Brendan Gan has described their 2-0 Group G World Cup Asian qualification win over bottom-placed Indonesia on Tuesday as a tougher encounter, as compared to their 2-1 win against favourites last week.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Australian-born player described that both teams wanted to play in the clash, while Indonesia were more content on sitting back.

"They were two very different games; with Thailand we were able to play football, we could press them and they came at us as well. Whereas Indonesia dropped off in their own half the whole time. It's always difficult to break down a team that sits very, very deep.

"Thailand didn't sit deep, they tried to attack us and vice versa. It was probably harder for us tonight because Indonesia had great structure and we had to figure out ways to break them down. At the end of the day, we could have had more [goals]," remarked the star.

And the difficulty faced by him in the match also contributed to him earning a booking, which will see him being suspended for their next group match, away to next March.

"I'm very disappointed with that. Sometimes you go into a challenge to motivate your teammates, to get them energised. Sometimes when you go into a tackle and people see that you're giving 100 per cent, they will also give their all. That was my thought process while making the tackle, but I don't think I deserve that (the booking).

"At the end of the day it's not my decision, it's the referee's. I'm really, really disappointed because I really, really want to play in the UAE game, an important game for us. But I have confidence in whomever will step in. It's a great team with depth," said the 31-year old player.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!