Indian football: Mohun Bagan clear salary dues of players and coaches

As promised earlier, the I-League champions have cleared the salary dues of their Indian players and coaches...

have announced they have cleared all the salary dues of their players on July 7. Last month, the club had promised that they would clear the salaries in two instalments on or before July 20.

A statement from the club read, “We are pleased to inform you that Mohun Bagan Football Club ( ) Pvt. Ltd has already cleared the due salaries of the Indian coaches, players and support staff, today, July 7, 2020.

“Kindly note, the club had made a commitment to clear the dues of all players, coaches and support staff by July 20, 2020.”

The Kolkata giants had cleared the first instalment of salaries on June 20 and now with the second instalment being paid, the club is free of all pay-related liabilities.

The defending champions had merged with (ISL) winners to form a single entity earlier this year to take part in the country's top division.

The two clubs have formed a new company ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited which has been incorporated with the Government of 's Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 17.

Other than participating in the ISL, the new entity will also take part in the group stages of 2021 by using the slot gained by Mohun Bagan’s as the I-League 2019-20 champions.