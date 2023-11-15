India and Pakistan face-off in the 2023 Cricket World - find out all you need to know

After 45 games featuring 10 nations across 39 days, we are now down to four teams in the race for prestige and silverware at the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and hosts India themselves are all that remain to give us two tantalizing semi-final clashes.

The first semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup will take place on Wednesday in Mumbai, with India and 2019 World Cup finalists New Zealand battling it out for a place in Sunday's final.

The host nation breezed past all nine opponents, booking their place in the final four with an unblemished record. Meanwhile, despite losses to Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan, New Zealand showed resilience to progress to the next stage with five wins.

Looking at the great form of the two teams, the India vs New Zealand semi-final promises to offer a thriller-packed clash that can naturally go till the final over, or maybe ball. The game is set to be a nail-biting watch, and here are all the details on how you can watch it...

When and Where is India vs New Zealand 2023 Cricket World Cup Semi-final?

Date Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time 4:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 a.m. CT/ 1:30 a.m. PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai, India

India and New Zealand will play against each other in the first semi-final match of ICC World Cup 2023. It will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 with the action due to get underway at 4:30 am ET (1:30 am PT).

While India has already played at Wankhede in the current tournament, defeating Sri Lanka by 302 runs, this marks New Zealand’s first appearance at the Mumbai venue in the ongoing World Cup.

How can you watch the India vs New Zealand live match in the Cricket World Cup?

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be exclusively broadcast on Kayo Sports in Australia, meaning you'll need to subscription in order to watch the action.

India vs New Zealand: Team News & Predicted XIs

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup. He twisted his left ankle while bowling in Pune and has been sent to Bengaluru for rehabilitation. Number six batsman Suryakumar Yadav has come in as his replacement in the playing XI.

The Indian team has looked compact and solid and practically a class above the others. The Indian pace attack has been a class above the rest of the competition, while the team’s top-order and middle order are packed with world-class talent.

New Zealand entered the tournament with the injury of skipper Kane Williamson as a debilitating factor. His return to full fitness is a huge boost for the Kiwis, but key fast-bowler Matt Henry has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup due to the hamstring strain he picked up against South Africa.

In the absence of Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have stepped up to fill the void, but veteran Tim Southee has not quite had the impact he is known for.

India (IND) Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (NZ) Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.