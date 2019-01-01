India: Igor Stimac announces 23-man squad for King's Cup

India will play against Curacao in their first game in the King's Cup on June 5...

head coach Igor Stimac has announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming King's Cup in .

will take on Curacao on June 5 in their first match in the two-game tournament.

The newly-appointed head coach had initially called up 37 players for the national team camp. He had released two sets of six players each recently and has now made a decision on the last two players to be released. forward Jobby Justin and defender Nishu Kumar have failed to make it into the final list.

INDIA 23-MEMBER SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Subhasish Bose.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Michael Soosairaj.

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.