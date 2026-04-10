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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

In pictures: Bayern stars surprise Kompany after the Real Madrid clash

V. Kompany
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Champions League
Belgium
Germany
Spain

Will the Allianz Arena host the celebrations?

Bayern Munich’s players arranged a surprise for their Belgian coach, Vincent Kompany, after the Bavarians’ 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The first leg was played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with the return fixture scheduled for next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich’s official X account later shared photos from a training session, captioning them, “A surprise celebration for Vincent Kompany.”

The post explained that the players, club president Herbert Hainer and the management had organised a surprise birthday celebration for the Belgian coach.

The Belgian coach described the victory over Real Madrid as “just the first half of a long match”, adding after the game: “There is no room for big celebrations or complete satisfaction; we must prepare thoroughly for the decisive leg at the Allianz Arena.”

He praised the side’s fighting spirit and quality, which built a comfortable lead, yet warned that Madrid could still strike at any moment and urged sharper defending and clinical finishing.

Read also: A major blow... Bayern Munich lose their star player ahead of the Real Madrid clash

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