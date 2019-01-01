Improving Man Utd side still need 'four or five players' to complete transformation - Neville

The former Red Devils defender feels extra reinforcements will be needed for the club to rediscover past glories, despite recent signs of progress

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still needs to sign "four or five players" in order to turn into serious trophy contenders once again, according to Gary Neville.

The Red Devils sit seventh in the Premier League table after 12 fixtures of the 2019-20 campaign, some 10 points behind fourth-place in the race for a spot.

A 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on November 2 compounded United's worst start to a top-flight season in 33 years, but they did manage to get back to winning ways against on Sunday.

Solskjaer's side beat the Seagulls 3-1 at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford and a Davy Propper own goal as they produced a much-improved attacking display ahead of the international break.

The result marked United's fifth win from their last six games in all competitions, with gradual progress being made across several areas of the pitch after a worrying run of results in August and September .

Neville has been encouraged by his old club's recent performances, but still feels Solskjaer will need to land a few more targets in the transfer market before completing a significant transformation at Old Trafford.

"Look, Manchester United need four or five players with real quality and experience," the ex-United defender said on the Gary Neville Podcast .

"They need another centre back, they need a left-back and a couple of central midfielders and a striker or a forward.

"That’s not going to change and won’t change entirely even after January. But there’s something there."

Despite identifying the need for further personnel changes, Neville has been impressed with United's young attacking contingent, with Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James linking up to great effect over the last month.

"It’s been a really good month for Manchester United barring the Bournemouth defeat," Neville told Sky Sports . "That game was frustrating and took us back a few steps but generally it’s been a better month than the one before.

"You can see some real excitement with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James, there’s something to work on there.

"Defensively, with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, there’s something to work on there too. The young boy Brandon Williams gives me a great deal of hope."

Next up for United is a trip to fifth-place on November 24, before another away fixture against Astana in the four days later.

Solskjaer's men will then negotiate their first game of the festive period on December 1, with Dean Smith's due to arrive at Old Trafford.