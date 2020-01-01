Impossible for Serie A to restart in April, claims AIC president after coronavirus outbreak

Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi said the season could resume in May or June if all goes well amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Serie A and all domestic sport in Italy has been suspended until at least April 3, while the country is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Outside of , has been the hardest hit by coronavirus, with at least 1,809 deaths and more than 24,700 cases.

As Italy struggles to cope amid growing calls for to be postponed, AIC boss Tommasi told Che Tempo Che Fa : "It's clearly impossible to start playing at the beginning of April.



"If all goes well, we can resume in May or June. When we talk about football, people think we are only ensuring the safety of players, but there's a whole world behind the team.

"The first to be contaminated were in Serie C with Pianese, and their kit man is still in intensive care. have 100 people under quarantine.

"These are people who travel all around Italy and Europe, meeting many, many people during the course of their work. The problem is not just Italian, but European, so UEFA have to behave like the European Union."

Prior to the Serie A hiatus, defending champions Juventus topped the table by one point ahead of . The last top-flight fixture was between and Brescia, with the former winning 3-0 on March 9.

Following a meeting last week, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) outlined a number of ways they could look to finalise the current Serie A season.

“If the COVID-19 emergency should not allow for the conclusion of the league competitions, president [Gabriel] Gravina put forward some proposals that will be discussed in another meeting on March 23,” read an FIGC statement.

“Without any order of priority, an option would be not assigning the Scudetto and consequently informing UEFA of the teams qualified for Europe.

“Another would be referring to the table as it stands up until the moment the season was interrupted.

“A third and final hypothesis would be to organise play-offs for the title of champion of Italy and play-offs to decide relegation into Serie B.”