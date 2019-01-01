'I'm not interested' - Simeone ignoring reports Griezmann negotiated with Barca early

Media reports on Thursday claimed the forward discussed his big-money move in March, but the manager refused to discuss it

Diego Simeone dodged questions relating to Antoine Griezmann on Friday after reports claimed the international negotiated a €14 million (£12.36m/$15.42m) signing-on fee with while still an player.

Griezmann joined Barca in July when the Catalan club deposited the €120m (£107m/$134m) to activate his release clause, which had dropped from €200m (£178m/$221m) at the start of that month.

It brought an end to prolonged speculation about the attacker's future, though Atletico were adamant Barca and the player had struck some form of deal before July, meaning they felt they were owed the original release clause fee.

Barca insisted they only began negotiations in July, but Spanish newspaper El Mundo claimed on Thursday they had obtained evidence suggesting Griezmann discussed a commission in March.

Simeone was unwilling to address the matter in his pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's visit of , however.



"I'm thinking about Celta, I'm not interested in anything else," he told reporters.

"With all due respect to you, I understand the questions, but honestly, after playing on Wednesday we use the time to think about Celta.

"They have a reinforced team, the talent they have, the arrival of Rafinha, the presence of [Santi] Mina that creates an important attack. We are more focused on that.

"I understand your objective, but I've got mine."

New Atletico signing Renan Lodi received his first senior call-up on Friday, with the left-back having caught the eye during his early days at the club.



Although he was shown a red card on his debut, he appears to have made the spot on the left of defence his own and Simeone is pleased with the 21-year-old's impact.

"He has been doing a great job since the first day he arrived," Simeone said. "He has extraordinary attributes that will grow with work.

"Hopefully he can maintain this situation of wanting to improve and I'm happy he's been selected by the national team."