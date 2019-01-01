'I'm not dying' - Argentina legend Maradona dismisses daughter's concerns over his health

The World Cup winner has allayed fears over his physical condition while also revealing he plans to donate his fortune to charity when he does pass on

Diego Maradona has insisted that he is "very healthy" despite his daughter's claims that the Gimnasia La Plata manager is "dying from the inside".

Gianinna Maradona, striker Sergio Aguero's ex-wife, publicly voiced her worries over her father's deteriorating health on social media last week.

The 30-year-old wrote: "He is not dying because his body has decided so, he is getting killed from the inside and does not realise it.

"I do not believe in the parameters of normal, but that is far from the reality of what he deserves. Pray for him. Please! Thank you!"

She added in a second post: “Do you remember a zoo where you could take pictures with a gigantic lion?

“You could go into its cage and ‘cuddle’ it. They had it pilled-up, otherwise, it would have been impossible to tame the wild animal.

“Any resemblance to reality is a pure coincidence.”

The legend has suggested that he is not sure what his daughter "meant to say or what she had interpreted", but he does not share her concerns over his own physical wellbeing.

Maradona posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, with it his desire to assure the public he is "not dying at all, that I sleep peacefully because I am working".

He added: "As you get older, people worry more about what you're going to leave behind than what you're doing.

"And I tell everyone that I am not leaving them anything, that I am going to donate it. All I earned during my life, I'm going to donate it.

"For now, I am very healthy, very healthy".

The former and superstar is currently working as Gimnasia La Plata's head coach in Superliga Argentina.

Maradona made headlines last week for sitting in an extravagant throne-like armchair on the side of the pitch as he watched his side thrash Newell's Old Boys 4-0.

He has been dogged by health issues since hanging up his boots and has endured a long battle with alcohol and substance abuse in the past.