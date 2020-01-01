'I'm not convinced by Havertz or Chelsea!' - Leboeuf questions Blues' top-four chances

A former Stamford Bridge favourite has been unimpressed by his old club's start to their latest Premier League campaign

Frank Leboeuf has questioned 's chances of finishing in the top four while admitting he's "not convinced" by £70 million ($90m) summer signing Kai Havertz.

Chelsea's inconsistent start to the 2020-21 season continued on Saturday as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton at Stamford Bridge .

Timo Werner opened the scoring 15 minutes in with a superb individual effort which marked his first Premier League goal since joining the Blues from in June.

The international doubled his account after latching onto a searching Jorginho through ball 13 minutes later, but pulled a goal back just before the interval when Danny Ings struck after Havertz was dispossessed in midfield.

Che Adams capitalised on an erratic piece of goalkeeping from Kepa Arrizabalaga to level the scores in the 57th minute, before Werner teed up Havertz to put the home side back in front on the hour mark.

Southampton weren't to be denied, though, with Jannik Vestergaard diverting a Theo Walcott shot into the net in stoppage time to ensure that both sides took a point after an enthralling 90 minutes of action.

The final result leaves Chelsea trailing league leaders by five points after five fixtures, with a huge clash against up next on October 24.

Leboeuf hasn't been impressed by Havertz's contribution since his big-money move from , and although he has been encouraged by Werner's start, he is concerned that the Blues are far too vulnerable at the back to compete with the elite.

"I’m not convinced about Havertz, I’m not that optimistic," the former Chelsea defender ESPN. "I’m very pleased with Werner, he’s a real satisfaction.

"Thiago Silva should have been back because it’s crucial for Chelsea to have a real leader at the back and that’s the main problem.

"They all have to work hard physically to make sure they can play together and be stronger together."

Leboeuf went on to express his belief that the Blues will struggle to qualify for the if they continue on their current path, adding: "I'm not convinced at all about Chelsea right now. It’s like they don’t know each other, they’re not fit enough, I’m very worried.

"I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt because I don’t know what they’re worth, but, really, if they keep on performing like that, for sure they’re not going to finish in the top four."