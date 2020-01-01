'I'm just glad it came off!' - Foden on incredible no-look pass as two-goal starlet reflects on 'best game' in a Man City shirt

The 20-year-old enjoyed a barnstorming match for Pep Guardiola's side, nabbing a brace and helping to set up two more strikes with impressive skill

Phil Foden has admitted he was happy to see his training efforts had not been in vain after he played a starring role in 's 5-0 rout of in the Premier League.

The midfielder bagged a brace and was instrumental in the rest of his side's goals - including a sensational no-look pass for David Silva's second-half finish - as Pep Guardiola's side made it two wins from two since the return of football in following a three-month enforced break because of Covid-19.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring with a sterling strike from outside the box after 22 minutes and concluded it with less than half-an-hour to go with a close-range finish past goalkeeper Nick Pope at the left post following a fast press from the hosts.

More teams

Foden also teed up Riyad Mahrez's first goal of the game just ahead of half-time when he floated a wonderful long ball to the international, but it was his delivery in the build up to Silva's effort six minutes after the break that drew even greater plaudits.

The result delivered an emphatic scoreline for the champions, whose barnstorming form over their first two games back has served as a warning shot to their domestic and European rivals as the club continues to chase silverware in the and .

Speaking after the game, Foden admitted he felt he may have played his best game for the club against the Clarets, while paying tribute to the coaching staff's tight drills during training as proving instrumental to both his goals and eye-catching assist.

"It is always good to play a part," he told Sky Sports post-match. "I am enjoying my football. The main thing is getting the result and how the time are playing. We are sharp.

"It is down to the whole team wanting to work hard. No matter who the manager puts it they do a job.

"We have a set-piece coach and have been working hard on short corners and defending as well so it is good when it comes off.

Article continues below

"We worked on the set-piece to draw players out as well so I already knew where to play the pass. I am just glad it came off.

"I'd like to think that was my best game in a City shirt. I am still learning every day but I am happy to put performances in like that."

Foden is widely seen by many as the natural successor to Silva, but the player himself refused to be drawn on the matter, adding: "How he plays today, he is unbelievable. I don't want to think about it. I am just enjoying playing with him. He is a legend of the game."