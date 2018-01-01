'I'm having fun' - Ribery coy on Bayern Munich extension following brace against Eintracht

The Frenchman scored a historic double for the Bundesliga champions on Saturday and has not ruled out staying with the club past the end of the season

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has admitted that he could see himself remaining at the Bundesliga champions for another year after his impressive performance against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday helped them to victory.

The Frenchman’s brace inspired Niko Kovac’s side to a 3-0 win in the final game before the winter break, to ensure that they stay within feasible distance of league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

His two goals also ensured that, at 35, he became the oldest player in Bayern history to achieve a double in a game for the club.

Ribery has been linked with an exit from the club he has called home for more than a decade at the end of the current campaign, with club officials Hasan Salihamidzic and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hinting that this could be his last season at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking afterwards, the midfielder’s tune was more ambiguous, acknowledging that he could still see his future with Bayern while admitting that he has no concrete plans beyond next May.

“Yes, of course,” Ribery told Sky when asked about remaining in Munich, before adding: “My situation is not easy to assess.

“But I just work, I'm having fun and I'm performing. What will happen next season, we'll see.”

Ribery joined Bayern from Marseille in 2007 and has gone on to win virtually every major honour with the club.

He is an eight-time winner of the Bundesliga and also holds medals for the DFB-Pokal and DFB-Supercup domestically.

In Europe, he has won the Champions League and the Super Cup as well as the Club World Cup in 2013.

Article continues below

He was also a runner-up with France at the 2006 World Cup, featuring in the final for Les Bleus as they were beaten on penalties by Italy.

Ribery has also been named in UEFA’s Team of the Year twice, both times while playing for Bayern, in 2008 and 2013.

If he is to depart, he would become the second big-name winger to exit the club in the space of a season, after Arjen Robben confirmed he would call time on his 10-year Bayern career at the end of the current season.