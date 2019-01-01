Transfers
Arsenal v Manchester United

'I'll show all of you!' - Solskjaer claims Alexis will 'love it' if Arsenal fans turn on him

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Alexis Sanchez will relish facing Arsenal in the FA Cup, insisting that he'll be determined to silence the crowd should they give him stick in Friday's FA Cup clash.

Confirming that the Chilean will play against his former side, Solskjaer told reporters: "He’ll be involved. I think he’ll love it if the crowd turn against him.

"As a player, pride kicks in and you think: 'I'll show all of you'."

Editors' Picks

More to follow...

Next article:
Asian Cup 2019: Fixtures, results, standings, tickets & complete guide to January tournament
Next article:
'Beating Chelsea did Arsenal no favours' - Gunners not good enough for multiple challenges, says Merson
Next article:
'Salah was better than Messi & Ronaldo in 2018' - Liverpool legend hoping to avoid Suarez & Torres repeat
Next article:
Carabao Cup 2019 final: How to watch, tickets, teams, time & date
Next article:
Carabao Cup 2018-19: Fixtures, teams, draw dates & all you need to know
Close