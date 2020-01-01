'I'll be a failure at Man City without a Champions League win' - Guardiola

The Spaniard has turned City into a dominant domestic force, but says it will be in Europe where he is judged

Pep Guardiola says his tenure at will be seens as a failure if he fails to win the .

Guardiola has won five domestic trophies since taking charge at Etihad Stadium in 2016 including two Premier League titles, the second of which formed part of a domestic treble last campaign.

However, the Spaniard has been unable to match that domestic success in Europe.

City have failed to make it past the Champions League quarter-finals in each of his three seasons in charge, losing to , and .

Guardiola won the Champions League twice while manager of and that European pedigree was believed to be one of the key reasons why City bought him to Etihad Stadium.

As a result, the 49-year-old accepts that he needs to win the trophy at City if he isn’t to be considered a failure, no matter how much domestic success he achieves.

“We will, of course, not just be judged on the way we play but the titles we win. That is the truth. It is as simple as that,” said Guardiola.

“Last year was an extraordinary one for us but people say, 'But you didn't win the Champions League'. That is why I will be judged, if we don't win it in my final period here, that I will be a failure here. I know that.

“But I enjoy working with my players and my players still win a lot of games. Winning a certain way is what helps you to win the titles and we believe we can play that way. We will see at the end.”

Guardiola takes on his old rival Jose Mourinho when City head to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mourinho returned to English football in November after succeeding Mauricio Pochettino and Guardiola says he can see the impact of both managers in Tottenham’s play.

"They are quite different but there are similarities. Their teams are both quite aggressive,” added Guardiola.

"I saw Tottenham at and they were alive. They conceded a last-minute goal but I saw a team that is there.

"Every manager has different ideas, both are incredible managers. Mauricio Pochettino was there five or six years while Mourinho has been there just months, so all managers need time to make our teams play the way we want."