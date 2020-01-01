'Ilicic 10-0 Dybala!' - Cassano puts Atalanta star ahead of Juventus forward

The former Real Madrid man thinks the Slovenian has outperformed the more talked about Argentine in recent years and should be recognised for it

Former international Antonio Cassano believes that star Josip Ilicic is a far better player than Paulo Dybala.

Cassano, a striker himself, represented some of the world’s biggest clubs including , and in a checkered career. He retired in 2018, having last played, for , the year before.

He was asked his opinion of the current crop of strikers by Italian TV host Pierluigi Pardo on Instagram and had no problem lauding Ilicic, saying his achievements far outweighed those of the Bianconeri star.

More teams

"If [Ilicic] had met [Atalanta coach Gian Piero} Gasperini 10 years ago he could have become one of the five strongest players in the world,” Cassano said

“He is not exalted by the press only because he plays for Atalanta: if he had been at instead of Dybala, at this time the whole world was talking If we see what Dybala has done in the last three years and what Ilicic has done, the Slovenian wins 10-0.”

Italy has been the country worst affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, passing China as the country with the most reported deaths from the virus

His country may be in the grips of the crisis but Cassano thinks his compatriots should use their time in self isolation to start the next generation of football fanatics.

He’s hopeful life can return to normal soon, but in the meantime encouraged Italians to observe social distancing protocols, except in one case.

"I hope this drama can pass quickly, two weeks ago I didn't think it could get so serious,” he added.

“The more you stay at home and the faster you get out of the problem, otherwise in 2040 we will still be here. Stay at home, watch movies and have children.”

Article continues below

Ilicic dominated one of the last games played before the wholesale postponement of football in Europe and across the world.

The Slovenia international inspired Atalanta to victory over in their round-of-16 tie in the , sending the Bergamo team to the quarter-finals in the their first season in the competition.

They’re in fourth place in the Serie A table, 15 points behind Dybala’s Juve, who lead the way.