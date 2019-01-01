Ihlas Bebou scores in Hoffenheim’s win over Werder Bremen

The Togo international scored his second goal of the season to help Alfred Schreuder’s men edge past the River Islanders

Ihlas Bebou was on the scoresheet in TSG 1899 ’s 3-2 victory over in Saturday’s game.

The 25-year-old striker teamed up with the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena outfit from 96 in the summer.

Bebou opened his goal account against Wurzburger Kickers in a DFB Pokal game in his debut appearance for Alfred Schreuder’s men on August 10.

The Togolese player maintained his excellent form by scoring his second goal of the season in front of their home fans to help his side claim maximum points against the River Islanders.

The visitors started the game impressively with Niclas Fullkrug scoring the opener in the 42nd minute.

Niclas Fullkrug levelled for Hoffenheim in the 54th minute before Bebou gave his side the lead five minutes later.

Yuya Osako brought Werder Bremen back into contention in the 81st minute before Pavel Kaderabek notched the winning goal three minutes before time.

Bebou will hope for another impressive performance when Hoffenheim take on in their next league game on Saturday, August 31.