Iheanacho ‘proud’ of Leicester City despite Champions League miss

The Foxes will not be participating in the European competition next season but the Nigeria international is satisfied with his side's performance

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his disappointment following Leicester City’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Foxes’ hopes of playing the prestigious competition faded into thin air on the last day of the 2020-21 campaign as they bowed 4-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite leading 2-1 against Spurs courtesy of Jamie Vardy’s brace, Brendan Rodgers’ men ended up on the losing side with Gareth Bale’s double inspiring the comeback win.

Even at the setback despite giving "it all", the Nigeria international claimed he is proud of the East Midlands side while stating that the King Power Stadium giants would build on their FA Cup triumph next term.

— Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) May 25, 2021

“Disappointed to miss out on UCL qualification, we gave it all until the last moment. I’m proud of my team, winning the FA Cup was a dream for us,” Iheanacho wrote on his Twitter handle.

“We’ll use this as motivation to be back next season! Thanks to the fans for your support this season. Have a great Summer everyone.”

Alongside West Ham United, Rodgers’ team will be representing England in the Europa League instead.

After a sluggish start to the 2020-21 season, the former Manchester City star bounced to life by scoring crucial goals that earned his team crucial points.

He ended the campaign with 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions to beat Vardy to Leicester City’s top scorer accolade.

His beauty against Crystal Palace was also voted as the club’s Goal of the Season. The Super Eagle drilled home a first-time effort after he was set up by Jonny Evans.

“It feels good! It was a great goal and a great ball from Jonny. That goal is really a great goal and I’m happy that the fans chose that as the best goal this season,” he told LCFC TV.

“I’m really, really happy. When the ball got played in from Jonny, I got it down inside and took it back. The only thing on my mind was to shoot, and that’s what I did. It went in the back of the net, so it was really a great pass from Jonny.

“As you can see, everybody was so happy, the staff as well. It meant a lot for the team because we really worked hard in that game to come from behind.

“Jonny made a great, great tackle as well, and that helped us as well because that was like a half-goal for me. He ran from the halfway line to make that tackle. It was a great moment and of course, making the assist as well for me to score, was fantastic.”