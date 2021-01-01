Iheanacho looks to keep improving and score more hat-tricks for Leicester City

The attacker has appreciated the Foxes management for the opportunity afforded him to showcase his talent and looks forward to rewarding the club

Kelechi Iheanacho hopes to score more hat-tricks for Leicester City and appreciated the club for their support.

The Nigeria international scored thrice to help the King Power Stadium outfit demolish Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday.

The victory ensured Brendan Rodgers’ men maintained third place on the league table after gathering 56 points from 29 games behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

The hat-trick is the forward’s second in his career and first in the Premier League which took his tally to 10 goals across all competitions this season.

Iheanacho hopes to score more goals for the Foxes and appreciated the club management for the opportunity afforded to him to showcase his talent.

“I thank my team-mates, the gaffer, all the Leicester City staff, the owners for giving me the opportunity, and my team-mates for helping me keep going and get to this level. I'm really happy and delighted," Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

"We pressed them, we counter-pressed them, and we got the ball and put the balls in the net. It was a really lovely Sunday for us.

"That's what happens when three strikers play in the same game. I think it was on for us today. It wasn't really coming in the first half.

“I've had a few chances, we got a goal, but in the second half, everywhere opened up for us. We were all over them.

"Hopefully, I will get more - more goals and more hat-tricks. I need to concentrate now on the performances.

"That's the most important thing, improving myself in training, and improving in the things I don't do better, so improving in all aspects, in all areas, in training, to improve game by game and hopefully they will keep coming and hopefully we'll get to the top."

Iheanacho also revealed his teammates were delighted with his impressive performance against Sheffield United.

“I think they are all happy for me. Everyone is all emotional. I saw they were happy for me. I scored a hat-trick so they're really happy for me.

“We're like a family in there, so I'm really happy I've got these lovely guys as my team-mates. I'm really happy here. I wish everyone the best and hopefully, we'll get to the top together."

Iheanacho will be expected to continue his fine goalscoring form when Leicester City take on Manchester United in an FA Cup tie on March 21.