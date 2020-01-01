Iheanacho: Leicester City forward hopes to score again at Leeds

The Nigeria international has revealed his target for the Foxes’ clash against Marcelo Bielsa’s men at Elland Road

Kelechi Iheanacho is hoping to find the back of the net when take on in Monday’s Premier League game.

The international recollected his last outing against the Peacocks, where he opened his account for the Foxes in 2017 in a League Cup tie after joining the club from .

Iheanacho has since scored 21 goals for the King Power Stadium outfit and last season, he helped the Foxes qualify for the .

In the current campaign, the centre-forward has bagged one goal and two assists across all competitions and hopes to add to his tally at Elland Road.

"It will be a great opportunity to play them once again. I've played against them before," Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“It was my first Leicester City goal, so hopefully if I get a chance then I will be able to do the same, it will be a great occasion.

"They are back stronger now and they've been doing well and having a good run in the Premier League. I think it will be a good test for us and hopefully, we can get the points that we need."

Leeds have been in fine form since their promotion to the Premier League and were unbeaten in their opening three games before losing against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Peacocks returned to winning ways against last week and Iheanacho, who is aware of the impressive form of Marcelo Bielsa’s men, is hoping his side can surmount the challenge Leeds can pose to his side.

"I've been watching a few their matches and they've been brilliant since coming into the Premier League," he continued.

"They've been on a good run and they are quite strong as well so I think we just need to keep doing what we are doing.

"We've been doing well ourselves and we've had a good away record so we just need to keep that and the good run and keep a clean sheet."

Iheanacho has featured in three Premier League games for Leicester City in the 2020-21 season, involving one start.