Iheanacho axed from Leicester City squad to face Salah’s Liverpool

The 23-year-old has failed to make Brendan Rodgers’ team to face the Reds in Saturday’s English top-flight outing

Kelechi Iheanacho has been overlooked from 's squad to face in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Despite finding target in the Foxes’ 4-0 League Cup triumph at Luton Town, the 23-year-old was an unused substitute against .

Brendan Rodgers’ men face the Reds at Anfield, with no place for the international in the 18-man squad.

#LivLei team news brought to you by @eToro 📋 — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 5, 2019

However, compatriot Wilfred Ndidi has been handed a starter’s role and will hold sway in the middle, while James Maddison returns to the starting XI.

Since leaving in 2017, Iheanacho has struggled for playing time at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are in third place on the English top-flight log.