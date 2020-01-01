Ighalo's Manchester United success will depend on service he gets - Kerr

The ex-K’Ogalo coach says the 30-year-old striker will win over the fans at Old Trafford if he gets good service from teammates

Former coach Dylan Kerr has tipped Odion Ighalo to be an instant hit at , but only if he gets good service.

The Nigerian striker finds himself back in English football after being lured away from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua by the Red Devils on a loan deal.

Ighalo is no stranger to the Premier League after featuring for for three seasons, scoring 33 goals in 82 league appearances and winning December's Player of the Month award in 2015.

He will, however, find himself under considerably more pressure at United than he was accustomed to at Vicarage Road.

Kerr, who currently handles FC in the South African top flight, says the 30-year-old striker will have no issues to settle at Old Trafford but will only succeed if he gets good service from his new teammates.

“[Ighalo] will succeed depending on the services he will get from his teammates,” Kerr told Goal on Friday.

“He’s got Premier League experience from his time at Watford, he did well there. He made the move to but he’s coming back to and will give it everything he’s got but with the help of his teammates.

“Ighalo will have to be a success because the fans want that. Any player that signs for Manchester United must be good, the scouting network has to identify quality and that’s something he has to show as a United player.”

"Generally, the statistics of the player are not bad, now you know Mohammed Salah also went to Premier League and did not succeed with , he went back to Europe and not and he shone, and when he came back to England he is now a star.

“It will also depend on the character of the player if he really wants to bounce back on his short stint, he is physically strong and he has the profile which can be really interesting to watch again in England.”

Ighalo scored 36 goals in 55 outings for Changchun Yatai, before securing a move to Shanghai Shenhua last year.

United are in dire need of a victory at Stamford Bridge next week, having already fallen six points behind their rivals in the race for the final spot.

After their latest Premier League outing, the Red Devils will turn their attention to a last 32 first-leg meeting with in .