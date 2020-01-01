Ighalo out, Bailly on bench as Manchester United clash against Brighton and Hove Albion

The ex-Nigeria forward will not play a part when the Red Devils take on Graham Potter’s men while the Ivory Coast defender could start from the bench

Odion Ighalo has been left out of clash against and Hove Albion on Saturday while his teammate Eric Bailly made the bench role.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men will aim for their second Premier League win of the season while the Seagulls will hope to consolidate on last weekend’s victory over .

Ighalo has only featured for nine minutes for the Red Devils in the English top-flight this campaign against and last season he only made 11 appearances in the division.

The former international has featured in two games for the Old Trafford outfit across all competitions this season.

Bailly, meanwhile, will hope to make his first appearance of the Red Devils in the division this season, having been included among the substitutes against Brighton.

Here's your #MUFC XI for today's game – Ole makes three changes from last Saturday's team...#BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2020

Ighalo returned to in January, teaming up with Manchester United on loan on transfer deadline day from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

The forward had previously starred for during his three-year stay with the side, where he won a number of accolades, including December 2015 Premier League Player of the Month award.

The 31-year-old hit the ground running with the Red Devils on his arrival at Old Trafford and soon became the toast of the fans.

Ighalo’s eye-catching performances earned him a loan extension with United until January 2021 but has sparingly featured for the club in the current campaign.

The forward had 35 caps for the Nigeria national team and scored 16 goal before his retirement from international duty.

He played a key role for the West Africans at the 2019 in , helping them to finish third in the tournament.

Bailly, meanwhile, has 54 caps for , barring any injury, the centre-back will be expected to feature prominently for the African country in their qualifying games.