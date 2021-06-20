Ighalo, Ayew and African players celebrate Father's Day
Last Updated
Twitter/Al Shabab
Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo, Ghana captain Andre Ayew, and Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie are among the African stars who celebrated Father's Day on Sunday.
The annual celebration, which is always observed on the third Sunday in June, appreciates the roles of fathers and father figures in the world.
Some of the African players celebrated themselves with pictures of their families and their kids, while others shared photos of their fathers with prayers and good wishes.
Editors' Picks
- Euro 2020 Power Rankings: France, Portugal and England all fall as Belgium take top spot
- Everton's Colombia outcast James Rodriguez facing uncertain future for club and country
- 'You're beautiful!' - Locatelli a fitting hero for an Italy that has united a nation
- Contractual chaos at Arsenal: Villa's cheeky Smith Rowe bid should serve as a warning for Gunners