'If you don't perform for Arteta, you're out!' - Martinez praises Arsenal boss for uncompromising style

The Argentine goalkeeper has offered an insight into the Spaniard's no-nonsense managerial approach at Emirates Stadium

Emiliano Martinez says there is no room for any players to "relax" under Mikel Arteta, whom he has praised for his uncompromising coaching style.

Arteta inherited the managerial reins at Emirates Stadium in December following the sacking of Unai Emery the previous month, with the Gunners languishing in mid-table after an inconsistent start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The former assistant has overseen a gradual turnaround of results, as Arsenal have won seven of their last 13 Premier League fixtures to move up to seventh.

More teams

Only and Manchester City have picked up more points than Arteta's men this year, and the mood of doom surrounding the Emirates has started to dissipate heading into the final weeks of the season.

Arsenal lost their first two outings following the top-flight restart on June 17, but have bounced back to win four consecutive matches in all competitions, with their latest triumph coming away at on Saturday.

Arteta is being praised for maximising the output of a squad lacking quality in several key areas, and Martinez has been impressed with how he has rallied his troops on the training ground.

"You're in or you're out, you're with him or without him, and there's no discussion on that," the Argentine goalkeeper told Sky Sports of the Arsenal head coach's no-nonsense approach.

"We know that if we want to play and we want to be at this football club, we have to be on board.

"That's good for the team because no one can relax. If you relax, you don't train properly or you don't perform like he wants you to, you're out.

"You have to follow him and that's what we're trying to do now."

Martinez has been filling in for Bernd Leno between the sticks while the Arsenal number one recovers from a knee injury, and has recorded three clean sheets in his last four appearances.

The 27-year-old has endured plenty of frustration at the Emirates since graduating to the first team in 2012, but he is delighted that his hard work is starting to pay off under Arteta.

"It's been up and down in my Arsenal career, to be honest," Martinez added. "There was something I had inside me that said, 'Why am I not getting my chance in the club that I love?'

Article continues below

"But God always puts you in the right place at the right time. I've worked really hard over the years and been really patient and now I'm getting the rewards.

"I heard the manager say recently that I've been really respectful over the years and I think that's true. I'm a team player, so even if the manager decides to play another guy, I accept it.

"But I never let my head go down, I always keep going, and now that I have the opportunity, I'm grabbing it with both hands. Hopefully, when all the goalkeepers are back in training, the manager will have a decision to make. My aim is to make it a hard decision."