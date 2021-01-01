UEFA Champions League

'If Messi had scored that penalty' - Nigerians react to Barcelona's Champions League elimination at PSG

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Last updated
Comments (0)
Lionel Messi Barcelona 2020-21
Getty Images
The Spanish giants are out of the elite European competition after failing to bounce back from the first-leg defeat in Camp Nou

Many football enthusiasts in Nigeria believe the outcome of Barcelona's Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain might have changed if Lionel Messi had scored his first-half penalty.

Both teams settled for a 1-1 draw in Paris on Wednesday which secured passage for the French club to advance following a 4-1 victory in the first-leg.

Shortly after he cancelled Mbappe's opener with a lovely strike from outside the box in the 37th minute, Messi stepped forward to take Barca's penalty on the stroke of half-time but his effort was denied by Keylor Navas' save.

Editors' Picks

The missed chance got fans disappointed as Ronald Koeman’s men crashed out of the knockout stage with a 5-2 aggregate loss.

Article continues below

Ousmane Dembele was particularly singled out for his poor finishing as Barcelona failed to advance into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

 

Close