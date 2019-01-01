‘If Liverpool can afford Bale they should get him’ – Real Madrid outcast told to ‘reinvent himself’ at Anfield

Former Reds midfielder Paul Ince believes a Wales international heading for the exits in Spain would be a welcome addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad

should be in the market for Gareth Bale if they can afford him, says Paul Ince, with the international told he can “reinvent himself” at Anfield on the back of his struggles.

A summer switch for Bale appears inevitable after a serious breakdown in his working relationship with Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane.

The man in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu has admitted that he expects a deal to be done, with a 30-year-old forward deciding not to play at present.

It has been suggested that a lucrative move to could be an option for Bale, with only a few sides in world football able to fund his wages.

A return to the Premier League for the former star has also been mooted, and Ince believes Jurgen Klopp should be among those exploring a potential deal.

The ex-Reds midfielder told BBC Radio 5Live: "My opinion is if Liverpool can afford him, he should go there.

"Liverpool's front three haven't had much rest before the season - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have played all over the summer.

"Bale can play right, left or central. If I was looking at a team if they could afford him, it would be Liverpool. He needs to reinvent himself as a player and play football week in, week out.

"He would have to take a massive wage drop. It can't be about money for Bale. He has to go to a team who can win things. Liverpool are European champions and they want to make a massive challenge in the league again.

"Who else could afford him? Man City maybe, Man United and I don't think Tottenham would be the right club.

"I would like to see him at Liverpool. He still has four or five years left. I think he'd be a perfect fit."

Liverpool are considered to be in the market for more attacking creativity this summer.

A move tp bring Philippe Coutinho back to the club from Barcelona has been mooted, but it could be that any raid on the ranks in leads them away from Camp Nou and towards another former Premier League star on the books in the Spanish capital.