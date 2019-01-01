Icardi to Juve would be 'fantasy football' - Chiellini not in favour of move for Inter striker

The Argentine has been linked with a move to the Serie A champions all summer but the veteran defender believes the club have enough solid options

defender Giorgio Chiellini believes the idea of Mauro Icardi joining the club is “fantasy football” while also insisting Paulo Dybala can handle the transfer speculation around him.

striker Icardi has been in limbo at the Milan club since last February, when he was stripped of his captaincy amid reports of contractual disputes between himself, the club and his agent and wife Wanda Nara.

Though the Argentine returned to the side and has professed a desire to remain, Inter have been clear this summer of their intent to move him on if possible.

Juventus have been one of the teams most frequently linked to Icardi, even though head coach Maurizio Sarri has claimed he already has too many players on his roster, with six possibly on the chopping block.

And Chiellini seemed to echo those thoughts when speaking with Sky Sport Italia, claiming Juventus already have plenty of quality in attack on the roster.

“With all due respect to Icardi, the idea of him at Juve is fantasy football,” Chiellini said.

“We have some great forwards and we’re only thinking about our group.

“We want to stick together and help each other during a long season. Luckily it starts soon.”

One of those forwards is Paulo Dybala, who has been rumoured to be on the market this summer.

He has been linked to a potential swap deal with Icardi, along with having a potential blockbuster move to fail due to a dispute over image rights.

Sarri has not been able to guarantee Dybala’s future at the club, but Chiellini believes the Argentine needs no guarantees or advice on how to handle the transfer talk.

“Paulo’s calm, he’s doing well and he doesn’t need my advice,” Chiellini added.

“He’s a big boy. Certain things are part of the game, we’re professionals and we’re aware of the situation.”

Juventus play Triestina in their final friendly of the summer this upcoming weekend before getting their campaign underway August 24 away to .

The Bianconeri will go in search of their ninth straight Serie A title this season.