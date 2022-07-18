Ibrahimovic signs new one-year deal at Milan following 2021-22 Scudetto triumph

The veteran centre-forward will now carry on playing until at least the age of 41 after signing on for another season at San Siro

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract at Milan following the club's 2021-22 Scudetto triumph. The 40-year-old has been a key player for the Rossoneri since returning to San Siro for a second spell in January 2020, and head coach Stefano Pioli will be able to call upon the forward once again next season.

Ibrahimovic officially became a free agent on June 30, and speculation had been raging over his future following the revelation that he had been playing without an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee for the previous six months.

The veteran forward is not expected to return to full fitness until 2023, but that hasn't deterred Milan from bringing him back to the club for another full campaign.

Article continues below

What are the terms of Ibrahimovic's new Milan contract?

Ibrahimovic has committed to a new 12-month deal at Milan, which will expire on June 30, 2023.

That agreement will reportedly see the Sweden international pocket €1.5 million in wages, which could rise if he hits performance-based targets.

Milan have released an official statement confirming fresh terms for Ibrahimovic, which reads: "AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimović's contract until June 30, 2023.

"The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt."

How did Ibrahimovic perform for Milan in 2021-22?

Fitness problems prevented Ibrahimovic from featuring in Pioli's starting XI regularly last season, but he did still manage to rack up 27 appearances across all competitions.

23 of those outings came in Serie A as he scored eight goals during Milan's run to a first title in 11 years, while he also took on leadership responsibilities in the dressing room as the eldest member of the squad.

Just Zlatan doing Zlatan things. 🍾 😂 pic.twitter.com/cxLCdpRSba — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 22, 2022

When will Ibrahimovic retire?

It remains to be seen whether the 2022-23 season will be the last of Ibrahimovic's illustrious career as he seeks to bounce back from serious injury.

The former Inter, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker, who famously claimed that he "is a lion, not a human" in 2017, spoke out on retirement rumours in March.

"I will certainly keep playing for as long as possible, as long as I can get results and am not suffering," said Ibrahimovic.

"I want to end my career without regrets, so I have to maximise my time."

Further reading