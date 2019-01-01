Ibini seals K-League move

The Aussie attacker is on the move again

Just days after parting ways with UAE side Emirates, Bernie Ibini has landed on his feet, linking up K-League champions Jeonbuk Hyundai.

The Australian attacker played just eight games in the Gulf League scoring once and picking up an assist after sealing a move from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps in August last year.

Ibini, now 26, has had a busy few years in the transfer market since first breaking through with Central Coast Mariners in 2013.

Since then he's had stints in China, Belgium and Canada - along with a return to Australia with Sydney FC on loan.

Jeonbuk finished the 2018 K-League season 21 points clear in first and also reached the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Ibini joins fellow Australian Connor Chapman in Korea but has just missed crossing paths with Kwabena Appiah, who had his contract with Incheon United terminated earlier in the week.

Jeonbuk appear to have filled their foreign quota in signing Ibini with Brazilian trio Adriano, Ricardo Lopes and Tiago Alves already on their books.

