'I would swap Dybala for Kane instead of Pogba' - Capello would like to see Tottenham striker join Juve

The former Bianconeri boss doesn't think it would make any sense for his old club to exchange the "special" Argentine for the midfielder

Fabio Capello has admitted he would like to see Harry Kane join , and that he'd swap Paulo Dybala for the striker instead of Paul Pogba.

Dybala has been heavily linked with a move away from Juve in recent weeks, with the attacker yet to commit to fresh terms at the Allianz Stadium.

Goal has reported that the Argentine turned down the chance to extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium beyond 2022 over the summer, with the Bianconeri's offer deemed too low by both the player and his representatives.

More teams

Juve have yet to put forward an improved proposal, but club president Andrea Agnelli spoke out on the speculation surrounding the 27-year-old's future earlier this month.

“We see him as the captain of the future,” said Agnelli. “I know he has already received a proposal that would put him among the top 20 best-paid players in Europe. We’re looking forward to his response.”

has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Dybala should he end up leaving Turin, with ex-Juve man Pogba linked with a return to the club as part of a potential exchange deal.

However, Capello doesn't think the Old Lady should be considering such a deal, and has suggested that it would only be worth sanctioning the Argentine's departure if Spurs talisman Kane can be convinced to move the other way.

The former Juve boss drew comparisons between Dybala and ex-Milan star Dejan Savicevic before weighing in on the transfer rumours, as he told Gazzetta Dello Sport: “Paulo reminds me of Savicevic, he too preferred to start from the right. He had great vision and special dribbling abilities.

“He had that great strength in the lower body to escape the tackles. Dybala is better at finishing, while Dejan was more an assist man. He had a quick pass. Well, maybe Dybala is a bit more individualistic.

“I wouldn’t swap Dybala to get Pogba. If I could, I’d trade him with Tottenham’s English striker Harry Kane.”

Dybala has been restricted to just 10 starts for Juve this season, with niggling fitness issues and a positive Covid-19 test restricting his contribution.

Capello blames coronavirus for his mixed form, and has no doubt that he still has a great deal to offer Andrea Pirlo's side when in peak physical condition.

Article continues below

“Covid is the explanation, especially for a player like Dybala, who needs to dribble a man,” the coaching icon added.

“The impression is that he’s a bit unfinished. He captivates but leaves doubts. He certainly has superior qualities; he really has all you need.

“He needs the physical conditions to return to his best. Paulo needs to be 100 per cent well. Dybala can do everything on the pitch if he is well, even playing in a trident with [Alvaro] Morata and [Cristiano] Ronaldo.”