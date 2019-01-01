'I would do a better job than anyone there now!' - Ibrahimovic open to role with Ajax after retirement

The LA Galaxy forward says he could return to the Dutch club once his playing career comes to an end

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he would be open to a return to in a front-office position after his playing career comes to a close.

The Swedish star is currently in his second season with the , having joined the club from at the start of the 2018 season.

Ibrahimovic, who will turn 38 in October, played for Ajax from 2001-2004, scoring 48 goals in 110 total appearances for the Dutch club.

He won two Eredivisie crowns, a KNVB Cup and a Johan Cruyff Shield during his three seasons with the club before moving to in 2004.

But Ibrahimovic says he would like to someday return to Ajax and help bring about even more young stars for a club that's known for producing them

"Normally I don't return to clubs where I have already played, but maybe after my career I can become a director at Ajax," he told De Telegraaf. "Then I would do a better job than anyone who is sitting there now."

He added: "Ajax is still my club in the and I am proud to have been part of it, especially when I see how they present themselves in Europe. They have done what nobody expected and produce players that they are used to producing. It's wonderful to see. ”

Ajax recently completed its most successful season in years, having made the semi-finals before losing to eventual runners-up .

Along the way, they topped the likes of Juventus and in the knockout rounds while also winning the title on the domestic front.

The club will undergo yet another rebuild this summer, though, with Frenkie de Jong already with and Matthijs de Ligt edging closer to a big-money move of his own.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, re-signed with the Galaxy this past winter amid interest from as he became the highest-paid player in MLS.

And Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese says that, when it comes to the forward's future, the club is willing to discuss extending his stay with his current club when the time is right.

"The agreement is to discuss in an adult way how he feels and how the club is doing after the season," Te Kloese explained.

"He has consciously signed for one year because he wants to say goodbye at a good professional level. At the moment he can easily come along."