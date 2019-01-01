'I will have my say' - Rose weighs in on transfer speculation

The Spurs defender isn't worried about his club future and feels he has nothing to prove

Danny Rose is determined to put a summer of transfer speculation behind him and stressed that not everything that was said about his situation is true.

Despite being linked with moves away from Spurs in recent months, the international has made a strong start to the season and seems key to Mauricio Pochettino's immediate plans.

While made available for transfer and left off Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia, Rose has remained with Spurs and is trying to focus on the positives.

"It wasn't tough, it is what it is," Rose said.

"Not everything that was publicised in the summer was entirely true and I think in the future I will have my say on everything that happened but I don't want to focus on negativity at the minute.

"I guess I should be happy with maybe being up for sale and having started the first four games for Tottenham and the first England game of the campaign.

"I can't lie I am very happy, but I just want to say that everything that was written in the summer wasn't entirely true."

Rose, 29, was signed by Tottenham in 2007 and after a handful of loan spells began playing regularly for the side in 2013.

The left-back would go on to make his Three Lions debut in 2016 and started for Spurs in the final against last season.

While question marks remain over his long-term future, Rose is adamant his past speaks for itself and that he has managers that believe in him.

"I don't need to prove myself to anybody," he said.

"I have a manager at club level who knows me. You look at last season, I played in the quarter-final of the Champions League, I played semi-finals of the Champions League, I played in the final. So I've got a manager there who believes in me.

"Then if you look at international I've got a manager that whenever I've been available for selection I've been chosen. He fully believes in me and I'm very grateful.

"I'm lucky to have managers at club level and international level who believe in me.

"I don't feel I've got anything to prove to anybody and I feel as if I've done enough over the years to prove my worth."