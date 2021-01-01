'I wasn’t blowing the world away at his age' - Lampard highlights Mount as example of Chelsea's young talents

The midfielder made the difference for the Blues on Saturday and his manager was delighted with his overall performance

Mason Mount was "outstanding" against , says manager Frank Lampard, who believes the midfielder is better than he was at the same age.

The 22-year-old scored the decisive goal at Craven Cottage as the Blues picked up a 1-0 win, their first Premier League victory since December 21.

It was the international's second league goal of the season and Lampard sees him as an example of the precocious talent Chelsea have at their disposal.

"I thought Mason’s all round performance was fantastic. He has been very very good for us last year and this year," he said at a press conference.

"He is a big example when I mention youth. Mason just turned 22 last week and when I came to Chelsea at 22, I wasn’t blowing the world away in my first year. I was finding my feet.

"Mason has so many games under his belt and we have a lot of players in a similar age bracket like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz with Callum Hudson-Odoi younger. There’s also Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner, they are all young.

"To go back to Mason, his effort, attitude and quality of play was outstanding."

Mount felt he acted as more of a goal threat against Fulham than he has in previous performances for Chelsea and was happy to see his side put an end to their three-game winless run in the league.

"I found myself in the box which recently I haven't been doing. It is something I looked at and I managed to do that today. It fell to me and I probably should have had two," he told Sky Sports.

"We rose to the occasion, the challenge and we move on to the next game. We all knew we needed a win, we put that pressure on ourselves. We look at the quality in the changing room, we knew we need to win games.

"It has been difficult last couple of weeks, but we put pressure on ourselves to win against a good team who have been playing well."

He added: "They had five at the back and that's always difficult, you’re trying to keep the ball but you get impatient. But we did well, we kept patient, tried to play, the man being sent off helped us and we got better and better and nicked the goal."