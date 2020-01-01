‘I wanted to go there’ – Rennes’ Niang disappointed over failed Saint-Etienne move

The Senegal forward was close to joining Les Verts but the transfer could not materialise after certain complexities

M’baye Niang has stated he is sad over his failed transfer to as he was ready to leave .

The 25-year-old Senegalese’s future at Roazhon Park had been up in the air for much of the summer with a rumoured move to Olympique high on the cards. The Phoenicians were however not keen on securing his services after Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas denied any interest in him.

Saint-Etienne became an interested party but gave up on his purchase due to Rennes' demands of a reported €15 million transfer fee which Les Verts couldn’t afford. Niang was also at odds with two agents who could not make a transfer happen.

"I'm sad because I wanted to go there [Saint-Etienne],” Niang told L’Equipe. “I showed it by being there since Thursday. I was convinced of the interest of the project.

“It's a choice that I assume. I will now get my head back in Rennes. I hope it goes well.”

Niang’s future with Rennes was further left in the dark when they purchased Serhou Guirassy from , the Franco-Guinean settling in immediately with three goals in five games so far.

Niang has only played just once for Rennes in this term which was 64 minutes of action on the opening day of the season at which ended in a 1-1 draw. He was an unused substitute in their next match against and he was never part of any matchday squad after that.

Now that he has to stay at Roazhon Park, the former man is ready to show he can be the number one striker in the club but acknowledges it might take time until he is match fit again and that coach Julian Stephan has the final say on selection.

“There is competition everywhere. It's up to me to show that I am the best,” Niang continued.

“What tells you today that I am not number one? You have to judge when you are at 100%. After a difficult period, it will take time to get your head straight.

“As the coach said, there is competition. But nothing prevents him from changing the system. When you have good players, you have to put them on the field. It's up to the coach to find a solution.”