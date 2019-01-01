'I want to work with people I love' - Mourinho looking to avoid conflict at next job

Sacked by Manchester United in December, the manager wants to avoid internal conflict wherever he ends up next

Jose Mourinho revealed his next job in management would include working with people that he loves.

The Portuguese tactician has been without a coaching job since he was sacked by in December.

He's taken charge of a number of big-name teams during career, having managed , and Milan as well as the Red Devils.

Mourinho said he had already turned down a job due to a club's lack of ambition, adding his next move would be to an outfit that had people he enjoyed working with.

"If it is a club without ambition I wouldn't go. I refused because I want high-level football and ambitions at the highest level," the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss told The Telegraph.

"That is my second item [of requirement]. My first item is structural empathy. I want to work with people that I love. People I want to work with, that I am happy to work with, with whom I share the same ideas.

"It was what I had at Inter. There are clubs like this. Normally, that is a very important part of a successful club."

Mourinho led United to a title, EFL Cup and Community Shield, but his side struggled to begin this season, leading to his exit.

Since his departure, though, Manchester United has thrived under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, losing just once since the former striker took over as caretaker boss.

Manchester United did, however, lose to in the team's first leg of their round of 16 clash.

Mourinho discussed his old club and his old rival in an appearance on Sunday, saying Pep Guardiola and have become masters of exploiting every little detail.

He also said Eden Hazard would be a perfect fit at his old club, Real Madrid, due to his style of play and personality.