‘I want to stay in Berlin for another year or two’ - Liverpool loanee Grujic not eyeing Anfield return

The Serbian midfielder has excelled at Hertha Berlin and wants to remain at the club for at least one more season

loanee Marko Grujic has no immediate plans to return to Anfield as he is enjoying life at .

Grujic joined Liverpool in 2016 but has only made a handful of appearances for the Merseyside club after being sent out on loan to both and Hertha in the past two seasons.

The Serbian now seems to be honing his craft in the after becoming a regular starter for his current club and he is progressing as a player.

With lots competition in midfield at Liverpool, Grujic is hoping he can extend his stay in before he battles for a first-team spot at Anfield.

"I feel very comfortable in Berlin. Hertha gave me a great opportunity to play in the Bundesliga," Grujic told Bild.

"I'm still pretty young, for me this time at Hertha - with the exception of injuries - has been brilliant so far to show my qualities.

"But, ultimately, I cannot decide. But, if I could choose myself, I would stay with Hertha for another year, or maybe even two years, to make a very good name for myself by improving all my qualities. And that's only possible if you play every game."

Grujic was described by Hertha's head coach Pal Dardai as "by far the best midfielder at Hertha Berlin in 20 years" last year.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying his football at the Olympiastadion and has reiterated the fact that he hopes to remain at the club after his initial loan spell.

He added: "Hertha is my favourite. I would love to stay here longer. And if Liverpool ever wanted to sell me and I could decide, it would be great if Hertha made an offer.

"Most of all my self-confidence has increased due to the match practice. My defensive behaviour has also improved a lot because of the games."

With Liverpool challenging for the Premier League title, Grujic reaffirmed that personal development is the most important thing at this point in his career rather than picking up a winners’ medal whilst not playing many games.

He said: "Of course it would be great to be there. But for the development of my career at this time it is much more important to always be in the starting XI than to be mentioned by name."