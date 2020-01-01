'I want to show the reason I signed for Barca' - Inter-linked Firpo determined to fulfil potential at Camp Nou

The full-back is fully focused on getting back on the pitch with the Blaugrana and proving his worth, despite ongoing speculation over his future

Junior Firpo has admitted that his first season at Camp Nou "has not been easy," but is still determined to show why decided to invest in his talent last summer.

Firpo completed an €18 million (£16m/$20m) move to Barca from back in August, committing to a five-year deal with the reigning Spanish champions.

The 23-year-old has since racked up 18 appearances for the club across all competitions, but has largely had to be content with a bit-part role behind first-choice left-back Jordi Alba.

Ex-Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde struggled to find a place for Firpo in his line-up, and the defender's fortunes have not improved under his successor Quique Setien - who inherited the managerial reigns in January.

Reports suggesting Firpo could be sold when the transfer window reopens have surfaced in recent months, with mooted as a possible destination.

Goal has learned that Barca are ready to submit an offer for Nerazzurri striker Lautaro Martinez, and reports in have indicated that Firpo could be included in any potential deal.

The former Betis star has also been linked with but he remains fully focused on his duties at Camp Nou, and has not yet given up on establishing himself as a key member of Setien's squad.

“This season has not been easy for me, I had a small injury when I was in my best form too,” Firpo told Marca.

"I always want to be positive, I come to a new club and a new city with great players, I am in the adaptation period.

“I really want to go back to training and play. I want to show I am the player that I really am and for the reason why I signed, which has not yet been shown.”

Setien spent two years in charge at Betis before taking the top job at Barca, and played a vital role in Firpo's early career development.

The versatile full-back says he still enjoys a strong bond with the 61-year-old tactician despite his recent struggles, as he added: "My relationship with him is good, he was the first elite coach who trusted me.

"Fate has crossed us in Barcelona, ​​he is still the same person but the situation it's different."