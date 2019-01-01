'I want to be the best right-back in the world' - Alexander-Arnold airs lofty ambition with Liverpool and England

The 20-year-old defender is looking to reach the very top of the game and become an on-field leader with both his club and international sides

Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking to become “the best right-back in the world” while also taking the captain’s armband with and .

At just 20 years of age, an Anfield academy graduate is setting his sights on the very top of the game.

He has already established himself as a regular under Jurgen Klopp at club level, becoming a winner in the process, and has earned five senior caps for his country.

Alexander-Arnold is determined to achieve much more, though, with the ambitious youngster seeking to become one of the finest talents on the planet and an on-field leader.

He told Sky Sports of his future plans: “I am fortunate to have the people around me who understand the balance between letting me get comfortable, praising me too much and feeding that hunger that needs to be there in terms of wanting to strive to be better, wanting to be one of the best players in the world, the best right back in the world, being the first name on the team-sheet, wanting to be Liverpool captain, wanting to be England captain.

“That's the main thing for me. It's not selfishness to think this is what I have done it is about what the team has done and is doing. It is we and not I. We have achieved things as a team.

“To be recognised as one of the best in the world you have to have silverware behind you. That's important to us as a team to be recognised as one of the best.”

Alexander-Arnold has helped Liverpool to get back on the trophy trail.

A 2-0 victory over Premier League rivals Tottenham on June 1 in Madrid saw the Reds secure a sixth European Cup.

That success marked a first for Klopp at Anfield, while it also brought a seven-year barren run on the silverware front to a close and saw a club accustomed to collecting major honours conquer the continent for the first time since a memorable night in Istanbul against in 2005.

“It is the elite competition in Europe and the best compete in it,” Alexander-Arnold added.

“It shows the quality in the team to final twice in a row.

“Istanbul feels like yesterday and we want to create the same kind of memories for the next generation that are coming through.”