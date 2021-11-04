'I want soldiers, warriors!' - Ivory Coast boss reveals Zaha asked to step away from national team

Wilfried Zaha has asked not to be selected by the Ivory Coast, with the Crystal Palace star now considered to be contemplating his future at international level.

Zaha has been a regular in the Ivory Coast national team set up since making his international debut in 2017, having switched allegiance from England a year earlier.

However, the 28-year-old was not called up for his country's latest set of 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameroon, with Elephants manager Patrice Beaumelle revealing that his absence is self-imposed.

What's been said?

“He asked not to come because he comes home sick after each meeting,” Beaumelle told reporters after unveiling his latest Ivory Coast squad on Thursday.

“He wants to reflect on the rest of his international career. I want soldiers, warriors who even with one knee on the ground will come to the selection.

"It is a message that I send loud and clear to each player."

Zaha's Ivory Coast record

Zaha has won 21 caps for the Ivory Coast to date, scoring five goals while also setting up another five for his teammates.

The Palace winger's last appearance for Beaumelle's side came in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Malawi on October 11, but he was not in their squad for the previous three Group D fixtures.

Should Zaha decide to stop playing for the Elephants altogether, he will be unavailable for the next the Africa Cup of Nations, which is due to run from January 9 to February 6.

Article continues below

How has Zaha been performing at club level?

Zaha hasn't shown any sign of being unhappy at club level so far this season as the attacker seems to be enjoying a fresh lease of life under new Palace head coach Patrick Vieira.

With three goals and one assist to his name from nine Premier League games, Zaha continues to be a crucial figure for the Eagles, with his latest strike coming in an impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City.

Further reading