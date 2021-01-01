'I want my Wikipedia page to show goals wherever I went' - Inside Ikhsan Fandi's mission to conquer Europe (exclusive)

The Singapore star is the Lions' only player who has made the move to Europe and he's determined to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious dad

For Ikhsan Fandi, the journey from unassuming, football-crazed youngster to national sporting icon has been a long and winding one.

Growing up in a family devoted to the sport, however, it always seemed a matter of when, rather than if Ikhsan would take up the mantle of Singapore’s main goalscorer.

With eight goals in 18 matches for the Singapore national team and 12 strikes in two seasons over in Norway, the 21-year-old is just getting started.

“My whole family revolves around football, so I kind of grew up with it!” he said in an exclusive interview with Goal.

“When I decided to take the step to become a professional footballer, I knew I had to give my 100 per cent and be committed to what I set my mind to. One of my goals has always been to play outside of Singapore.

"That first step is done, but I have a long way to go in terms of my development and where I want to be in the future.”

It did come as a surprise then, given how much of his life has been spent obsessing over football, to learn that Ikhsan doesn’t actually watch the game.

“That’s the funny thing, I just don’t watch it”, he chuckled. “My dad watches sometimes, Arsenal games and big games, but my siblings and I don’t really watch football. So I don’t support any team, but I do watch players who are in my position. I like [Karim] Benzema, [Robert] Lewandowski, [Edison] Cavani, and when I was younger, I really liked Kaka. If someone asked me who I liked, I would say Kaka.”

Having left local football for Norway’s second tier in 2019, Ikhsan became one of Singapore’s first footballing exports to Europe in decades, signing for OBOS-Ligaen side Raufoss IL aged just 20.

While Ikhsan had played overseas before, most notably on trial in Chile and Spain, it was his first permanent foray abroad, and a hugely exciting opportunity for the youngster. However, it also brought a different sort of challenge for him in the off-pitch aspect of playing abroad - adapting to a new country, climate and culture without his family.

“It wasn’t easy, actually, because the first year as a foreigner you have to adapt,” he admitted. “But I was alright. Food, people, the culture, it’s all good. The people are very nice, at Raufoss I had really good groups of friends both from inside and outside my team. Food is fine, Western food is what I like.

"The only problem is the weather in the winter. The cold is okay, but the problem is when you play in the cold, when you get stepped on it hurts so, so much! That’s the only thing, but other than that, I kind of like it here.”

Mulling over the reasons for the dearth of Singaporean footballers in Europe, Ikhsan mused that a greater sense of independence would go a long way in helping one adapt to a foreign country.

“I know a lot of Singaporeans get homesick. Some of them go away even on training tours and they need to call their families every day. I guess they need to be more independent, be able to do things on their own, away from their family, and figure things out by themselves. Understand you’re here for a reason, and be mentally strong,” he affirmed.

Beginning the 2019 season with Raufoss, it took Ikhsan a while to start getting substantial minutes regularly, but once he did, the goals began to flow. He hit five goals in just three starts in a period between May and June, and with his confidence up, Ikhsan’s irrepressible star was once again beginning to shine.

“I remember going back to Singapore and playing in the Merlion Cup, and I had a good time there. I came back and I was in good form, so my confidence was up and I was feeling good. It’s all about confidence as a striker, when you have that you feel like you can score every game, and the best strikers in the world are the ones who are the most consistent throughout the season,” he said of his scoring run that season.

Unfortunately, the striker’s spell with Raufoss soon began to turn sour.

Having played a part in 28 of Raufoss’ 32 matches in 2019, Ikhsan went into the 2020 season hoping to get more consistent starts under his belt, and begin clocking the mileage needed to hit his scoring stride. Yet over the first 12 games of the new campaign, he spent no more than 53 minutes on the pitch.

“I played almost every game in 2019, but not always starting. You need time to adjust into a new league. The second year I expected to play more, but due to some internal issues, I didn’t get much time,” he revealed.

“There were some differences between my coach and me. There was a new striker as well, and I didn’t get much playing time. We had a few problems with the international travel and stuff too. He didn’t want me to go, I wanted to go, so a few disagreements,” he said of Raufoss manager Christian Johnsen.

With his Raufoss stint starting to go sour, a move was on the cards for the forward.

A number of clubs were quick out the traps when they heard Ikhsan was available, the biggest of which was top-tier side IK Start. Linking up with the two-time Norwegian champions in March 2020, Ikhsan made a huge impression on coaches there, with the manager gushing over his ability and signalling that a permanent deal was close.

However, football once again threw everyone a curve ball.

“I was with them in Spain, but it broke down due to corona. They didn’t have the budget, and there were some other issues at the club. It was a good experience, a little more professional, and some really good players. It was nice, they had a nice stadium, good facilities, I was really looking forward to it. It’s unfortunate, but these things happen. Just have to keep working,” he stated.

With the Start move dead in the water, Ikhsan returned to Raufoss for the time being, but was soon on the move once again. This time it was FK Jerv, another second-tier Norwegian side, who offered to sign the player permanently from Raufoss. Having played just 425 minutes over 11 matches for Raufoss in 2020, scoring once, Ikhsan was keen to end his misery at the Nammo Stadion and jumped at the chance to start afresh.

“When I moved to Jerv, it was a chance for me to get back to scoring and get back my confidence. They really gave me a chance to do that,” he enthused.

“At Raufoss I wasn’t getting enough service, and their playing style was a bit different. But the main reason was playing time. At my age, you need to be playing weekly and getting enough minutes to improve. I couldn’t be on the bench all the time, so I needed somewhere else to build up my confidence and develop again,” said Ikhsan of his decision to move.

“Jerv was the most interested in me, and they said they wanted to use me in the box as a number nine. At Raufoss sometimes I played on the wings, which isn’t my preferred position. At Jerv I play as a number nine, and they needed someone who was good in the box, good in the air, so I thought it was a good fit for me to rekindle the flame.”

It seemed a match made in heaven. With three starts and four goals in his first five matches for the club, it looked as though Ikhsan was set to explode in the coastal city of Grimstad, where Jerv are based.

Nevertheless, his form soon took a hit and he began struggling for the goals that had come so easily to him in his month at the club.

“I started well, I scored four goals in five games, on a good run, and after that I just stopped scoring, for six games or something,” he revealed. “I really felt demoralised. This happened a few times as well, not scoring for long periods of time, that really gets me down. But you have to figure out a way to get back up again.”

And get back up again he did.

Having failed to score in his last eight matches, Ikhsan was introduced in the second half of Jerv’s final match of the season, in what was essentially a relegation playoff with Stjordals-Blink. With both clubs hovering just above the relegation zone, a win for Stjordals-Blink would move them up to 36 points, two above Raufoss, who would then slip into the drop zone. A goal down following Sondre Stokke’s 10th-minute strike, Jerv manager Arne Sandsto went for broke, throwing on the 1.83m tall striker in a final roll of the dice.

With Ikhsan having earlier hit the woodwork, the second time Jerv had done so that game, it was beginning to look like one of those days.

Up came the latest cross floated into the box, as the game entered stoppage time. A scuffle between a Jerv forward and one of Stjordals-Blink’s centre halves led to both of them missing the ball, as it pinballed off three different players before eventually finding its way to the far post, where the Singapore frontman was poised. One swing of his left boot was all it took.

“It was definitely a high point of my career,” enthused Ikhsan on the goal which had essentially kept his side in the division.

“It was so important, and I was really emotional, because not only was it a crucial game, it also decided if I could go home or not. I wanted to be home for the New Year with my family and friends, and if I didn’t score that, I’d have to be in Norway for another two or three weeks for the relegation playoffs! It was really emotional; I hadn’t been home in a year and I just wanted to get it done.”

It's evident how important Ikhsan’s family is in his life. With his father’s footballing experience and his mother’s constant encouragement, he’s made it clear that one of his main motivations is to repay them for all the faith they’ve put in him.

“They’ve been crucial in my career,” he admitted. “My dad has sacrificed a lot for me, a lot of time and money, and my mum as well giving me moral support, she always calls me and wants the best for me, it’s unfortunate she hasn’t been able to come to Norway to watch me play.”

“When I feel down, I always think about all the sacrifices they’ve made for me, why I’m here. To make them proud, to make the Singapore fans proud and to fly our flag high,” he continued.

“My dad always analyses my games for me. He shows me my movements and stuff. He’s always repeating the same things, but I understand, because the easiest things are the ones you tend to forget.”

With the promise of more minutes on the pitch next season compared to the start he had at Raufoss in 2020, Ikhsan is determined to hit the goal he set for himself when he first set foot in Norway - to score 10 goals in a season. With six goals in each of his last two seasons despite not starting regularly, it’s a target he’s confident he’ll be able to hit this time round.

As far as Fandi brothers go, Ikhsan isn’t the only one looking to hit new heights this season. His elder brother Irfan, fresh from becoming the first ever Singaporean to win the Thai League, has an AFC Champions League campaign on the horizon, while younger brother Ilhan is starting to make his name in the Singapore Premier League with the Young Lions.

“We always push each other, even now. When Ilhan’s playing, I give him tips on his games, and Irfan as well, everyone’s watching him, he’s been great for Singapore and our family, we’re really proud of him. You can see he’s been working hard and it motivates me and Ilhan as well to keep going, keep pushing and do big things,” said Ikhsan of his centre-back brother, Irfan.

“I’m really excited for Ilhan too, I’ve been watching him and he’s doing great, first game already one goal one assist, I think he’s going to be really good this season. I keep reminding him to keep working hard and be humble.”

Soon, Ikhsan will once again put his Norwegian exploits on hold and return to Asia to represent the national team in the upcoming Asian Qualifiers - the Lions’ group will be contested in Saudi Arabia. With Singapore sitting third in the group, two points behind Uzbekistan and one behind Saudi Arabia, the possibility is there to mount a serious challenge for Asian Cup qualification, and Ikhsan is brimming with confidence.

“Football is crazy, anything can happen. We need to play our best, everyone needs to be ready and fit, ready to fight. If we do what we need to do, we’ll get the results. So far, we’ve been doing really well, we need to keep it up with the momentum and play our game,” he said of the Lions’ campaign.

“I really enjoy playing under (Singapore coach Tatsuma Yoshida). He trusts me a lot to get the job done, and I take it really seriously. I want to repay any coach who trusts me, and his style suits me, playing alongside Faris and Shahdan, I really like it. He gives me confidence,” continued Ikhsan.

The striker has managed three goals in five outings in Group D, and is one of many in-form players the Lions will look to take to Riyadh for the games.

At 21, Ikhsan’s career is only just beginning, but he already has a clear roadmap in his mind of how he wants his journey to go.

“I hope I can be playing in a top European league, whether in Norway or elsewhere,” he said. “I don’t have a league or club in mind, but as a striker I just want to score goals. When I look at my Wikipedia, I want it to show every club I played for I scored goals, goals, goals. And for the National Team, I want to score more goals than my dad!”

Holding a diploma in sports management, Ikhsan is looking forward to a career in and around football post-retirement, although his reluctance to actually watch the sport is likely to take management out of the picture.

“Maybe a sports trainer, but not a coach. I don’t watch football, so I can’t analyse games and stuff. But to be around the pitch would be nice, to be a specific striker coach or something. Or even doing something in the media, I have no idea!”

“My message for young, Singaporean footballers is to dream big, start young. You have to love the game, enjoy the game, so start young, think about the future, dream big, and work towards it. Because if you work hard, anything is possible.”