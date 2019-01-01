'I think the contract is expired' - Solskjaer free to take permanent Man Utd job

The Norwegian is currently in interim charge at Old Trafford, but the path may be clear for him to take the job full-time

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be free to take the permanent job after suggesting his contract at Molde has now expired.

Solskjaer was still in charge of the Norwegian side when he was appointed interim Red Devils boss following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

The 46-year-old was expected to return to Molde at the end of the season, with his assistant coach Erling Moe taking charge of the Molde first-team for the start of the 2019 Norwegian Eliteserien.

Solskjaer's contract at Molde would make any move by United to appoint him on a permanent basis more complicated.

However, speaking to Norwegian podcast Fotballklubben, Solskjaer suggested he was no longer under contract at the Aker Stadion, potentially clearing the way for a permanent move to United.

“I’m not sure how it works. I think the contract is expired and I’m now under contract with Manchester United. I think we need a new contract there [at Molde],” he said.

Solskjaer has made a sensational start to life in charge at Old Trafford, with the calls to appoint him on a permanent basis growing ever louder with each passing victory.

He was already a hero with the United fans given his achievements as a player. But the remarkable impact he has made in his short time as manager has made him even more popular.

The former striker has won 13 of his 16 matches in charge to help revive the club’s challenge for a top-four place in the Premier League.

When Solskjaer was appointed in mid-December the Red Devils were sixth in the Premier League, 12 points outside the top four.

They have since won 10 and draw two of their subsequent 12 league games, with last Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Southampton moving them up to fourth and just three points behind third-placed .

They have also progressed through to the quarter-finals, where they take on at Molineux later this month.

The only disappointment was a 2-0 home defeat to in the first leg of the last-16.

They take on the French champions at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday with Solskjaer still confident of overturning their first-leg deficit.

Should United complete a remarkable comeback then would be hard for the club to resist those calls to appoint Solskjaer on a full-time basis, a process which could be a lot more straight forward than it otherwise might have been.