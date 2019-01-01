'I see a future for him with the Dutch team' - Koeman hopeful of Dest switch from USMNT

The Ajax defender could file a one-time switch to represent the Netherlands but is still mulling over a decision.

national team boss Ronald Koeman says that he has told Sergino Dest that he sees a future in his side for the fullback.

Dest is currently deciding between representing the U.S. national team and the Netherlands, having broken onto the latter's radar due to his play with .

The defender has already made 12 appearances for the Eredivisie powerhouse this season, breaking through in a season that follows up a stunning run by the club.

This campaign, Dest and Ajax have kickstarted their Champions League run with a pair of 3-0 wins that have put them three points clear at the top of a Group H.

Dest has previously joined the , debuting in a September friendly against before featuring against for his second senior cap.

The 18-year-old defender had previously played for the U.S. at the youth level, representing the country at the U-17 and U-20 World Cups.

Born in the Dutch city of Almere to a Surinamese-American father and a Dutch mother, Dest remains eligible to represent the U.S. or the Netherlands as he opted to sit out this international break to avoid being cap-tied.

Dest may have turned down call-ups this camp, but Koeman says he foresees a big future for the defender with the Dutch national team.

"Nico-Jan Hoogma (technical director of the KNVB) And I have spoken with him. We have sketched the picture about his future with the Oranje," Koeman said according to NOS.

"I don't promise anyone, but I told him that I see a future for him at the Dutch national team."

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter confirmed he had held "positive" talks with the 18-year-old after the defender was left off the current USMNT squad.

The U.S. is set to take on Cuba in Washington, D.C. before heading to Toronto to take on Canada in the first group stage matches of the newly-formed Nations League.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are set to face and Belarus in qualifying matches.

Dest's focus, on the other hand, will be on Ajax's upcoming matches as the Dutch side visits RKS Waalwijk in Eredivise play before hosting in their next Champions League clash.