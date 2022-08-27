'I'm not a magician!' - Conte admits he will rest Kane and end remarkable four-year streak

Antonio Conte has confirmed he will rest Harry Kane in the coming weeks as Tottenham prepare to play seven games in 21 days.

Conte admits need to rest players

Kane ever present when fit

Spurs have seven points from three games so far

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham are due to play seven matches in the next 21 days, and the coach has said he will need to rest players to keep the squad fresh. Starting August 27, Spurs play five Premier League games and two Champions League fixtures before an international break.

WHAT THEY SAID: Conte insisted: "One player will not be able to play in all seven games. It is impossible. I am not a magician!

"I cannot forecast this, but we go game by game to make the best decisions for the team and for the players. It’s crazy to think we can play always the same players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harry Kane has not missed a meaningful game in either the Premier League or Champions League for over four years when fit. He has sat out games in domestic cup competitions and in the Europa League and Europa Conference League, but rarely misses games with something riding on them.

DID YOU KNOW? Kane missed the first game-and-a-half of last season, a game against Bayern Munich and a fixture vs Leicester, but has otherwise been selected if fit.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? As mentioned the games are coming thick and fast, and Kane and his team-mates start this hectic schedule against Nottingham Forest when they visit the newly promoted club on August 28.