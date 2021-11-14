'I'm here this season' - Mbappe speaks on future after 'five extraordinary years' at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has spoken out on his future after "five extraordinary years" at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has pledged to remain until at least the end of the season.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents of his generation, having initially made a name for himself at Monaco before being snapped up by PSG in 2017.

The 22-year-old's performances have attracted attention from a number of other top clubs, most notably Real Madrid, who submitted three lucrative bids for his services in the summer transfer window.

What's been said?

PSG ultimately rejected Madrid's advances, but Mbappe has since admitted that he pushed for the move to Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants are expected to return for the forward in the new year, and he is remaining coy on his situation ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking while away on international duty, Mbappe has told TNT Brasil: "I have spent five extraordinary years here, I have taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so. I am happy both on the pitch and in my personal life.

"Now there are many things, great challenges and I have already spoken about that."

Pressed on whether he will still be at PSG beyond the end of the 2021-22 campaign, the former Monaco star added: "I'm here, I'm still here, I'm here this season."

Mbappe's contract situation

PSG are in danger of being backed into a corner with regards to Mbappe as he approaches the final six months of his current contract.

If they fail to tie the France international down to fresh terms, he will be free to join Madrid for nothing after June 30, 2022.

However, Mbappe's mother gave PSG supporters fresh hope that he could still commit to a renewal at Parc des Princes when speaking to Le Parisien in October.

"We are currently in talks with PSG and things are going well," said Fayza Lamari.

"Will we come to an agreement? One thing is certain: he will give his all until the end to win the Champions League."

