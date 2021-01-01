I-League Round-up: Real Kashmir bash Indian Arrows, Punjab pip TRAU

Aser Dipanda and Chencho Gyeltshen bagged a brace each for their respective sides

Real Kashmir defeated Indian Arrows six goals to nil in a fixture of the ongoing I-League at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. The win took them within three points within leaders Churchill Brothers (12).

Aser Dipanda (42’, 74’), Lukman Ademeni (51’), Haroon Amiri (61’), Chesterpoul Lyngdoh 80’ and Danish Farooq (86’) were among the goals for the Snow Leopards.

The Kashmiri side made the early strides in attack with Mason Robertson coming close a couple of times in the opening 10 minutes while Dipanda saw his curling effort stray wide before the Arrows found their way in attack when Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu forced a save from Mithun Samanta in the 18th minute.

The goals begun pouring in after Dipanda broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. The Cameroonian headed in the lose ball after Sajad Parray failed to intercept Farhan Ganie's cross.

Robertson lost his footing as Dipanda set him up after capitalising on Evan Thapa's mispass seconds in the second half, but it didn't take long for Real Kashmir to make scoring a habit. Ademeni converted a Samuel Lyngdoh corner in the 51st minute, 10 minutes before Amiri saw Sena Ralte's free-kick to the back of the net.

Dipanda's free-kick came off the post minutes before he bagged a double from a goalmouth melee following a long throw by Amiri in the 74th minute.

Substitutes Chesterpoul Lyngdoh (80') and Danish Farooq (86') completed the tally with long range efforts.



Chencho inspired Punjab to their second win of the season

In the second fixture of the day, Chencho Gyeltshen (42', 64') scored a goal in each half to help RoundGlass Punjab FC to a 2-0 win TRAU at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The result catapulted Curtis Fleming's side third on table, a point behind Real Kashmir.

TRAU's Brazilian defender Helder Ribiero volleyed his effort wide in the 12th minute, besides another opportunity around the half hour mark wherein Bidyashagar Singh somehow couldn't bury it from hanshaking distance after being found in the area by Joseph Olaleye.

Just as both teams looked to go into the break tied at 0-0, Chencho was at the right place at the right time to slot in a rebound three minutes from half-time. Soram Poirei thwarted a long-range effort by Suranjit Singh but only as far as the Bhutanese forward.

In the second half, despite dictating ball possession in the centre of the park, TRAU was unable to create a notable opening for themselves going forward. Relying on counters, Punjab too were guilty in the final third as Ashish Jha failed to add his name to the scoresheet.

Until Chencho stepped up to the occasion once more in the 64th minute and sealed the win by taking control of a low cross by Suranjit Singh before putting it past Poirei for the second time on the evening.