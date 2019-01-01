I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir's David Robertson - Chennai a good side but we beat them twice

David Robertson took a dig at Chennai City after completing a league double...

Real Kashmir FC Scottish coach David Robertson ignored the comments from Chennai City coach Akbar Nawaz and said that he doesn’t want to get into a war of words after a 1-0 win over the South Indian side on Monday.

“Sometimes, people make excuses. We deserved to win the game. The goal we scored had nothing to do with the referee's decisons. They have players who can make things out of nothing. We beat them there and we beat them here, can't ask for anything more from the boys. I feel referee was okay.

"In my opinion decision went both ways and it is part of the game. It is the same team that we have now beaten twice. Both teams got chances and we took one of ours and emerged as the winner. I still believe Chennai is the best side in the league though we have beaten them twice,” said Robetson.

The Scottish manager did take a dig at opposition coach Akbar Nawas, after the latter blamed Kashmir for playing 'rough football'.

“I don’t want to get into a war of words as I have a job to focus on. We were beaten by teams and then we praised them, that is what we do. It means don’t like losing, that is fine but then they shouldn’t blame opposite team players of playing rough football,” the Real Kashmir coach said.

Robertson said they do not have time to savour the win as they would be travelling away to play their next game against, Churchill Brothers on January 31.

“This was tough game and next game is going to be tougher against a top side like Churchill Brothers. It is two games in four days for us and we will try our best to adjust,” said Robertson.

Coach David Robertson and his son Mason Robertson who play as a defender in Real Kashmir both praised the fans who had come to watch them play on a chilly day.

“Fans are amazing and they keep supporting us whatever the situation is. Then when we score they go off and create a brilliant atmosphere which is always great to watch,” Mason said.

“I have now travelled to other parts of country and seen the fans. I have now travelled to other parts of country and seen the fans but I don't think there is as much passion anywhere as it is here. They are our 12th man on the match day and boost our morale,” David said.