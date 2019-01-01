I-League 2018-19: Khalid Jamil - Mohun Bagan looking to end the home season on a high

Khalid Jamil refused to blame any single player for the poor performance of the team in this I-League campaign….

Mohun Bagan will hope to pick up a win in their final home game of I-League 2018-19 season when they take on Indian Arrows on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Kolkata giants are out of the running for the league title and will be playing for pride in their remaining two games.

Bagan coach Khalid Jamil said that the team is still focused even though there is not much motivation left for the team. He said, “I am not thinking like this. We are preparing normally like how we prepare before every game. We are playing against a good, young team. They fight for every ball. This is our last home game, so we have to get a good result.”

On asked what went wrong for Mohun Bagan this season, Jamil replied, “Everybody tried hard and gave their best but in football sometimes you win sometimes you lose. I cannot blame anyone. We must think about the future. Currently, I am thinking about tomorrow’s match.”

The former Aizawl FC coach refused to state that Yuta Kinowaki’s injury played a crucial role in the team’s downfall. He said, “We cannot say that. Even if Yuta had played we could have lost. Football is about all the players and not individuals. Maybe he will play the last match against Shillong Lajong.”

Indian Arrows coach Floyd Pinto wholeheartedly praised his players and firmly suggested that the team has progressed massively compared to last year.

“Definitely, this year's campaign has been much more successful than last season. Just by the fact that as the season progressed we pulled away from the automatic relegation spot and we have never been concerned about relegation even though we are immune to that.

“There is a clear gap between the top six and the rest of the teams. Credit to the performances of the boys who are fighting for the seventh spot going into the last game of the season. Kudos to the boys for doing really well.

“The best thing about this team is that 11 of these boys have been selected for the U-23 Indian camp. If you connect all these dots you will see that there has been a progression and these boys are only getting better,” said the Arrows coach.