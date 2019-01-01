I-League 2018-19: Khalid Jamil looks forward to next Kolkata derby after brace of wins

Mohun Bagan have picked crucial points in their bid to salvage the season while NEROCA too remain in the title race

Mohun Bagan gaffer Khalid Jamil continued to lavish praise on his side after they picked their second successive since he took over at the club.

The Mariners managed a solitary goal win, courtesy a Sony Norde strike, over NEROCA to go level on points (21) with the Manipur-based team.

"We won because the players worked very hard and the officials also helped me. In football, getting three points is more important. Everybody contributed to the win," said the 41-year-old.

"In the first 20 minutes, Darren (Caldeira) could have got it target but they played well. Henry (Kisekka) and (Sheikh) Faiaz changed the game in the second half. The startegy was to score early goal. I told them to play their natural game. We didnt do much changes," he added.

With regard to the next match, after Bagan's half-a-month break, which will be the second Kolkata derby against arch-rivals East Bengal in the ongoing I-League season, Jamil responded, "Let's see what happens in the next match."

Meanwhile, NEROCA head coach Manuel Fraile felt hard done by the results but is proud of his boys' performance on the evening.

"We deserved a point. They (Mohun Bagan) are a big club. They can make chances, also keep the ball but also have good players. I'm proud of my boys. I'm happy and sad because we fought, but we should have got one point. We must wake up and prepare for the next match," he said.

Despite the defeat, the Spaniard still sees his team in the run in for the title race which has quite a few teams for the taking.

"We still have the points. There are four or five teams who are fighting to win the championship. It's good for us because we know teams like Mohun Bagan will be on your back. You have to work hard. Have to rectify our mistakes," he admitted.