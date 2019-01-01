I-League 2018-19: Anthony Wolfe on the double as Minerva Punjab continue winless run

The Red Machines moved into the top three by winning their first match of the new year...

Churchill Brothers defeated defending champions Minerva Punjab 2-0 at the Tilak Maidan Ground in Goa on Saturday.



Trinidadian striker Anthony Wolfe scored a brace after the hour mark to see the Goan outfit move to 19 points, five points off the top.



Khalid Aucho returned from suspension and replaced Aniston Fernandes in the only change made by Petre Gigiu for the hosts.



On the other side, Paul Munster made three changes for the visitors as Hitova Ayemi, Souvik Das and Akash Sangwan replaced Thoiba Singh, Prateek Joshi and Moinuddin with Das back after serving his one match ban.



It was a listless first half with Dawda Ceesay the first to test Minerva goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy in the fifth minute before Gigiu chose to make an early change to introduce Israil Gurung to boost the wing play.



Munster, too, went for a change in tactics as he brought in Yuboki but that didn't change much in terms of how the game progressed as the half-time scoreline reading 0-0.



Churchill's second half substitution worked as Wolfe came in place of an off-colour Nicholas Fernandes to break the deadlock a minute after the former's low diving header off a Ceesay free-kick was but a bit too feeble to beat Roy in goal.



For the goal, Wolfe took advantage of a slip by Roy after the Minerva custodian failed to latch on to Nenad Novakovic's long ball for the Trinidad and Tobago forward to slot it into the open net.



Minutes later, a bit of drama followed with the flood lights going off for about seven minutes before play resumed upon the lights coming back on.



In the 84th minute of regulation time, Wolfe would go on to complete his brace from the penalty spot after earning the penalty himself for being pushed in the back by Jorge Caicedo when played in by a long diagonal ball by Aucho.



It was surprising to see only five minutes added on to regulation despite a couple of injuries eating up time besides the seven minutes of stoppage when the lights had gone out.



Churchill will face Gokulam Kerala next at home while Minerva have an away trip to Mohun Bagan as they remain seventh with 13 points from as many games.