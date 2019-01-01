I-League 2018-19: Cavin Lobo set to join Churchill Brothers

The former East Bengal midfielder has decided to join the Goan side due to lack of game time at ATK

I-League outfit Churchill Brothers are set to rope in Cavin Lobo on loan from Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK for the rest of the season, Goal can confirm.

The Goan, 30, began his professional career at Sporting Clube de Goa. There on, he plied his trade with Dempo SC and Mumbai SC before rising to prominence at East Bengal between 2012 and 2018.

Lobo has had two stints at ATK including a loan spell in 2014 wherein he won the ISL title. He spent a season with Kerala Blasters in 2015 before joining ATK on a permanent deal from East Bengal.

"He (Lobo) will be available for our next game," Churchill Brothers team manager, Denzil Ferrao, confirmed to Goal.

"I haven't been getting enough time (at ATK) so I think this is a good opportunity for me. Churchill Brothers are in the title race also," Lobo commented on his move.

The Red Machines are currently second in the I-League standings with 25 points from 13 games, five points behind league leaders Chennai City FC.

Cavin Lobo is set to complete his registration on Friday ahead of Churchill Brothers' clash against Indian Arrows at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Saturday.